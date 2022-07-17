AUSTIN (KETK) — The Texas House of Representatives investigative committee report on the Robb Elementary shooting has officially been released to the public.

The report details the series of events that led to the deaths of 21 people, including the “systemic failures” of law enforcement which plunged the school into chaos for more than an hour before the gunman was shot and killed.

For a summary of the committee’s findings, click here. If you would like to read the full report, you can view it below: