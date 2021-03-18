VIDEO: 15-year-old steals mother’s car, leads Houston police on chase, officials say

Texas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON, Texas (KPRC)-A 15-year-old is in custody after leading police on a chase through Houston.

Officials said the teen stole his mother’s SUV and then led deputies on a chase Thursday morning.

Onstar was also contacted to slow the vehicle down, and the pursuit was eventually brought to an end.

According to Onstar’s website, they are “an in-vehicle safety and security system offering roadside assistance, automatic crash response, and stolen vehicle assistance.”

The teen was also detained without incident.

March 19 2021 11:00 am

