HOUSTON, Texas (KPRC)-A 15-year-old is in custody after leading police on a chase through Houston.
Officials said the teen stole his mother’s SUV and then led deputies on a chase Thursday morning.
Onstar was also contacted to slow the vehicle down, and the pursuit was eventually brought to an end.
According to Onstar’s website, they are “an in-vehicle safety and security system offering roadside assistance, automatic crash response, and stolen vehicle assistance.”
The teen was also detained without incident.
- ‘Space hurricane’ spotted above Earth for first time ever
- Greek alphabet no longer used to name tropical systems, hurricane committee says
- 8-year-old girl throws mattress from burning home, jumps to safety
- NFL reviewing sex assault claims against Texans QB Watson
- VIDEO: 15-year-old steals mother’s car, leads Houston police on chase, officials say