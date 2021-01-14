Video shows moments before Texas police officer shot, killed man

KILLEEN, Texas (KWKT) — A civil rights attorney released video Wednesday of a Texas man being shot and killed by a police officer over the weekend.

Attorney S. Lee Merritt said the victim was Patrick Warren, Sr., who was suffering a mental health crisis. Merritt is demanding the officer who was involved be arrested.

Merritt tweeted out Ring video of the Sunday incident.

WARNING: The content of the video is disturbing.

#PatrickWarrenSr was murdered by @KilleenPD. He was on his own property. He was unarmed.



He was suffering a mental health crisis and simply needed help. Instead he was shot three times in his chest and tased.



We demand the immediate arrest of this officer. pic.twitter.com/tNdNBfC5b3 — S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) January 13, 2021

Killeen police said an officer went to a home in Killeen at 5:29 p.m. to answer a psychiatric call.

The video shows the officer going to the door, going inside and then walking back out. Later, Warren is seen walking out and waving his hands around.

The officer can be heard ordering the man to put his hands up and turn around, but Warren continues walking towards the officer.

Two more people come outside and then a popping sound — apparently from a taser — could be heard. The video shows the man getting up from the ground and once again moving forward. Family members can be heard telling the man to sit down right before three shots go off.

The officer said the man was emotionally distressed, so he used a “conductive energy weapon” on him, but it had no effect.

The officer said he then shot the man. Paramedics took the man to a medical center, where he later died.

The incident is under investigation.