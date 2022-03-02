HOUSTON (KETK) – Police shared a video of a woman who stole four tequila bottles from a store in Houston.

The incident happened on Feb. 12 around 6 p.m. at a liquor store in the 10100 block of Beechnut Street, said our NBC affiliate KPRC.

The woman walked around the store for some time before she grabbed the tequila bottles, said authorities. She left the store without paying and then two employees followed her. The employees tried to hold onto the woman by her shirt, and then they got into a scuffle.

A man was waiting for the woman inside a white four-door Ford Fusion. He later got out of the car to try help the woman get away from the employees.

The four people struggled for a while, and the woman’s shirt ripped. The employees were able to recover one of the tequila bottles. But, the shoplifter got away with some of the alcohol.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 or submit an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.