WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department has given the all clear after investigating an active shooter report at Waco High School Tuesday afternoon.

Police officers went through the school room by room to verify there was no shooting or active shooter.

FOX 44 News just spoke to Waco ISD Executive Director of Communications Alice Jauregui for the latest on the incident.

The Waco Police Department and school district are allowing parents to go to the BASE for reunification, located at the Extraco Center, 4601 Bosque Boulevard, Waco, TX 76710.

District officials tell FOX 44 News that parents can pick up their children at the BASE or buses will pick them up and take them home if parents cannot get there.

Waco PD received a report of a shooting in a classroom at a Waco High. Waco ISD says this claim does not appear to be credible, however, law enforcement is in the process of clearing the building.

Out of an abundance of caution, Lake Air Montessori Middle School, Hillcrest PDS, and Crestview are on a “Secure.” The district plans on normal dismissal at these campuses.

Waco PD and Waco ISD released in separate tweets this information.

FOX 44 will keep you updated as we learn more.