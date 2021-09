HOUSTON (KETK) – The body of fallen Houston PD Officer William “Bill” Jeffrey is being escorted from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences to the Klein Funeral Home.

Jeffrey was shot while serving two warrants at an apartment complex on Monday. Sergeant Michael Vance was wounded in the shooting.

Jeffrey was sworn in 1990 and had nearly 31 years of service under his belt. Chief Troy Finner said he had known Jeffrey his entire career and described him as “a great family man.”