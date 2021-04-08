Legislators Cornyn, Johnson announce bipartisan bill to help weatherize Texas Energy Grid

DALLAS (KETK) – U.S. Senator John Cornyn and U.S. Representative Eddie Bernice Johnson will hold a joint press conference in Dallas to announce their bipartisan legislation to help weatherize Texas’s energy grid.

The POWER ON Act aims to prevent a future severe storm, like the one Texas saw in February, from crippling our electrical grid and leaving countless Texans without electricity for days on end.

It will assist Texas power providers, distributors, and suppliers with funding to winterize their facilities and infrastructure to prepare for future extreme weather events.

The announcement of the bill comes two months after Winter Storm Zuri in February.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 125 people died across Texas including nine from East Texas. They said that the majority of the people who died experienced hypothermia.

In addition to hypothermia, DSHS reported deaths have also been caused by traffic crashes, carbon monoxide poisoning, failure of medical equipment, chronic illnesses worsened by the storm, lack of oxygen at home, falls and fire.