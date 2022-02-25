HOUSTON (KETK) – The funeral for Arlene Alvarez, the 9-year-old girl killed by a Houston man while he was being robbed, is being held Friday morning.

41-year-old Tony D. Earls is charged in her death. Houston PD said Earls was with his wife at a Chase Bank ATM when they were approached by an unknown man and robbed.

Police told KPRC that Earls pulled out a gun and began shooting while the suspect was running from the scene. He then fired into a pickup truck he thought the robber had gotten into, but instead shot in the Alvarez family truck.

Arlene was rushed to a local hospital but later died from her injuries. Earls had been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but that could be upgraded with Arlene’s death.

In an interview with KPRC and other Houston media outlets, Arlene’s father Armando described the scary scene where he tried to protect his family.

“I knew what had happened. I saw blood. I saw the bullet in the window already. I pulled over and I tried to turn around and by the time I turned around, he [the shooter] was gone. I was going to chase him but my other baby son was still with us. My first instinct was to grab Arlene.” ARMANDO ALVAREZ

Investigators say Earls did not know that he had shot Arlene until he went back to his home and called 911 to report the shooting. His bond is currently set at $100,000.