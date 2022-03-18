EASTLAND, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a press conference Friday about the state’s response to wildfires burning in Texas.

As of 4 p.m. Friday, only 10% of the 45,383-acre fire was contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. Several wildfires combined to create the blaze, now called the Eastland Complex.

An Eastland County deputy was killed while trying to save citizens from the fire. While evacuating people and going door-to-door, Deputy Barbara Fenley was going to check on an elderly individual before she was killed in the fire.

As the fire continues, people as far as Houston and other parts of southeast Texas reported seeing smoke in the air Friday morning. People in the Eastland area have been evacuating to stay safe.

For a real-time look at wildfires in Texas, visit this website.