WATCH: Senator Cruz, other colleagues demand press access ahead of trip to the border on Friday

Texas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In advance of their Congressional Delegation (CODEL) trip to the Rio Grande Valley on Friday, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and eight of his Senate Republican colleagues will hold a press conference today demanding press access for the humanitarian, national security, and public health crises at the southern border.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51