WATCH: Senator Cruz, other colleagues demand press access ahead of trip to the border on Friday

In advance of their Congressional Delegation (CODEL) trip to the Rio Grande Valley on Friday, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and eight of his Senate Republican colleagues will hold a press conference today demanding press access for the humanitarian, national security, and public health crises at the southern border.
