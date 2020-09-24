Gov. Abbott announces new law proposals related to public safety

DALLAS (KETK)- Governor Greg Abbott is holding a press conference to discuss new legislation regarding public safety, and he will be joined by Dennis Bonen, House Speaker.

On Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott will announce new legislative proposals related to public safety in Dallas.

According to the Governor’s campaign, Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen will join the governor for the press conference held at the Dallas Police Association.

This is not the first legislative proposal related to public safety. In August, Gov. Abbott proposed any Texas cities that defund the police will have their ability to increase property taxes frozen.

Earlier this month, Abbott announced another measure to discourage cities from defunding the police, although he would not give a specific definition of what “defunding” means to him.

He said any cities who attempt to defund police, “will forever lose their annexation powers, & any areas and any residents that have ever been annexed by that city in the past will have the power to dis-annex them from the city.”

Manny Garcia, the Texas Democratic Party executive director, called that move a “political stunt.”