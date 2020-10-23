WATCH: Texas sheriff’s deputy saves 20-day-old baby after he stopped breathing

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) A Texas Sheriff’s Deputy was caught on camera last month saving a newborn’s life, after the baby stopped breathing.

“Come on baby, come on baby, you have to breathe baby,” you can hear the deputy say in the video.

After about a minute of deputy Adam Dodson working on the child, the 20-day-ld baby boy starts to breathe.

The life-saving encounter was caught on the Brazos County deputy’s body camera.

It all started when he responded to a call for help in a mobile home park, northwest of Houston.

Dodson performed the heimlich maneuver, and the child was taken to the hospital to be checked out, but is expected to be okay.

It’s not known why he stopped breathing.

Dodson was awarded a life-saving medal Thursday for his actions.