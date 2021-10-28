WATCH: Tornado tears across South Texas highway

ORANGE, Texas (Nexstar)- A tornado tore across Interstate 10 in Orange, Texas Wednesday leaving a trail of debris and snapped power lines in its wake.

Driver Mary Phan, who captured the video below, told Storyful she was driving along the Interstate when she noticed the twister.

Video credit: Mary Phan via Storyful

“It was much closer to me than the video is showing,” she said. “It was scary, and I thought about driving off the road to get away from it.”

Around 7:54 a.m. Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for the area and warned people in surrounding communities of widespread wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour, as well as isolated hail.

That tornado watch expired at 4:00 p.m. Now the community of Orange is working to assess the damage left in its path.