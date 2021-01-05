Welcome Back: State Capitol again open to visitors but some restrictions in place

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Visitors are again allowed back into the State Capitol after being denied access because of COVID-19 precautions.

The State Preservation Board loosened restrictions in advance of the beginning of a new legislative session Jan. 12.

“The agency has the responsibility to provide a safe environment when persons are on the grounds and in the public areas of the building,” said information from the SPB. “This includes implementing best practices for preventing the transmission of the COVID-19 virus during the pandemic.”

The following restrictions remain:

The public may only enter via the north door of the Capitol.

COVID-19 testing is highly recommended and easily accessible on the north plaza at no expense.

Visitors must wear a mask over the mouth and nose at all times inside the building.

Public visitor capacity limits will be observed and social distancing required in all public areas at all times.

No public tours or groups or sponsored event space will be available.

The Capitol is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays. The Capitol Grounds are open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Capitol Visitors Center is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

