West Texas woman accused of abandoning newborn in dumpster

HOBBS, Texas (KETK) An 18-year-old Hobbs woman is facing charges after police say she abandoned her newborn baby in a dumpster.

Hobbs Police spokesman Chad Wright says Alexis Avila is expected to be arraigned Monday in Lea County District Court.

Authorities say someone found the baby in a dumpster Friday and called police.

Officers administered aid before paramedics took the child to the hospital. The baby has since been transferred to a hospital in Lubbock, Texas, and is in stable condition.

Wright says investigators used surveillance video to identify a car suspected of being involved. That led them to Avila, who admitted to giving birth at another location and then leaving the baby in a dumpster.

She was booked on suspicion of attempt to commit murder and child abuse.

It was not immediately known if she had an attorney to speak on her behalf.

