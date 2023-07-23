SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One factor contributes to traffic crashes in Texas above all others, and the issue is so serious that TxDOT has partnered with law enforcement to start a new campaign to combat the problem.

Just shy of 1,500 people died last year due to speed-related crashes, and now a new campaign is urging motorists to slow down and “Be Safe. Drive Smart.“

Choosing to drive too fast is more than just arriving at your destination on time. Excessive speed was responsible for one-third of Texas automobile fatalities in 2022.

TxDOT Executive Director Mark Williams said that getting to your destination two or three minutes faster isn’t worth the risk of a crash and causing harm to yourself or others. He also pointed out that motorists who observe the speed limit and match their driving to road and weather conditions can help prevent crashes.

First responders after an automobile crash. Image: KTAL files.

Texas has already implemented Operation Slowdown statewide, a period of high-visibility speed enforcement. Law enforcement says either slow down or pay up.

Motorists can watch their speed by slowing down to allow more distance to stop, watch for reduced speed limit signs and match their speeds to road conditions and work zones.

Texas is determined to #EndTheStreakTx and spread messages through word of mouth to help lower the number of fatalities experienced on Texas roadways.

The last deathless day on Texas roads was Nov. 7, 2000.