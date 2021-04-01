Whataburger has an April Fool’s joke that is out of this world

A Whataburger tent order number sits on a table in Dallas, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017. Police commanders in Houston say order numbers taken from a popular Texas fast-food restaurant cannot be used to mark evidence at crime scenes. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – April Fool’s Day is back and as always everyone is on guard for pranks coming from their friends, family, or in this case, maybe your favorite burger joint.

Whataburger got into the fun Thursday morning with a joke that was out of this world.

The Texas-based burger chain announced on Twitter that they would be announcing “our next location in 30 minutes.”

While the south waited in more-than-likely suspicious anticipation, Whataburger then posted a clip of a store based on the moon.

You asked, we answered: The next Whataburger will be out of this world! pic.twitter.com/pX20PaSGuJ — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) April 1, 2021

The lunar launch may have been a joke, but an actual expansion for Whataburger came last week when the company announced four new locations in Kansas City after urging for NFL star and East Texas native Patrick Mahomes.

There will be three restaurants on the Missouri side of the city and one across the river in Kansas. Currently, 10 other states have Whataburger stores: