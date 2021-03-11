Whataburger will require employees to wear masks, encourage customers to do so

SAN ANTONIO (KVEO) — Whataburger stated they will be requiring their employees to wear a mask and will encourage their customers to wear them when at their restaurants.

In a statement, Whataburger said they will keep all other safety practices in place, such as social distancing.

The health and safety of our customers and employees has always been our top priority. We’re aware there will no longer be a statewide mask mandate or capacity limit in Texas as of March 10, however, Whataburger will not be making any changes to our current safety protocols or social distancing practices Whataburger Corporate Communications

According to their website, Whataburger restaurants have been operating at 50% capacity through the pandemic. They have also implemented curbside pick-up and delivery at some restaurants.

To read more on Whataburger COVID-19 safety protocols click here.

Face coverings will continue to be required by all Whataburger employees and we encourage our customers to wear them when visiting our restaurants. Whataburger Corporate Communications

Governor Greg Abbott’s order reopening business at 100% capacity and lifting the mask mandate when into effect on March 10.