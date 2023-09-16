(Stacker) — During the past five decades, the U.S. has resettled over 3 million refugees, making it one of the leading countries for finding new homes for people fleeing violence, persecution, and war.

In 2021, then-President Donald Trump lowered the annual cap of refugees that could be admitted into the country to 15,000. Even as the Biden administration has raised the ceiling to 125,000, the annual number of refugees arriving in the U.S. didn’t immediately bounce back to pre-Trump administration levels. The numbers are increasing though, with over 25,000 refugees arriving in the U.S. in 2022, twice the 2021 total.

Refugee arrivals in 2023 are on track to outpace the two previous years, with over 44,000 refugees arriving since January.

In August 2023, the greatest number of refugees admitted by the U.S. came from Syria, Congo, and Afghanistan. Each nation faces a unique set of circumstances that can make their citizens unsafe if they stay in their home country.

For the last three decades, Congo, also called the Democratic Republic of Congo, has been struggling with a series of civil wars and internal battles that have left millions of people displaced, both internally and externally, with many people fleeing to neighboring countries. Syria has seen more than 5 million refugees flee to neighboring nations since 2011 while a longstanding civil war rages, with an additional 6.8 million people forced from their homes and seeking refuge elsewhere in the country. Afghan refugees have been fleeing to neighboring countries for decades, especially to Pakistan and Iran, which combined host over 8 million Afghans.

Stacker referenced data from The Refugee Processing Center to compile statistics on the number of refugees and their countries of origin resettled in Texas in August 2023.

August refugee statistics

Countries where refugees arrived from in August

To Texas:

#1. Congo: 114

#2. Syria: 88

#3. Afghanistan: 59

#4. Burma: 37

#5. Iran: 26

#6. Sudan: 24

#7. Venezuela: 18

#8. Iraq: 16

#9. Somalia: 11

#10. Honduras: 7

#11. El Salvador: 6

#12. Nicaragua: 5

#13. Guatemala: 4

#13. Pakistan: 4

#15. Senegal: 2

#16. Russia: 1

To the U.S. as a whole:

#1. Syria: 1,429

#2. Congo: 1,085

#3. Afghanistan: 710

#4. Burma: 479

#5. Guatemala: 292

States that accepted the most refugees in August:

#1. California: 562

#2. Texas: 422

#3. New York: 384

#4. Illinois: 283

#5. North Carolina: 274

Read on to see the countries that Texas has accepted the most refugees from since October 2022.

1. Congo

Refugees that arrived from Congo since October 2022

To Texas: 1,551

To the U.S. as a whole: 15,675

Top states receiving refugees from Congo

#1. Texas: 1,551

#2. Kentucky: 1,542

#3. Ohio: 1,173

#4. Arizona: 1,021

#5. New York: 821

2. Afghanistan

Refugees that arrived from Afghanistan since October 2022

To Texas: 623

To the U.S. as a whole: 5,725

Top states receiving refugees from Afghanistan

#1. California: 1,105

#2. Texas: 623

#3. Virginia: 614

#4. New York: 364

#5. Washington: 341

3. Burma

Refugees that arrived from Burma since October 2022

To Texas: 598

To the U.S. as a whole: 5,717

Top states receiving refugees from Burma

#1. Wisconsin: 637

#2. Texas: 598

#3. Indiana: 580

#4. New York: 523

#5. Illinois: 484

4. Syria

Refugees that arrived from Syria since October 2022

To Texas: 594

To the U.S. as a whole: 8,238

Top states receiving refugees from Syria

#1. Michigan: 810

#2. New York: 645

#3. Texas: 594

#4. Pennsylvania: 557

#5. California: 541

5. Iran

Refugees that arrived from Iran since October 2022

To Texas: 150

To the U.S. as a whole: 675

Top states receiving refugees from Iran

#1. Texas: 150

#2. California: 145

#3. Washington: 75

#4. Georgia: 43

#5. Nevada: 27

6. Venezuela

Refugees that arrived from Venezuela since October 2022

To Texas: 131

To the U.S. as a whole: 1,129

Top states receiving refugees from Venezuela

#1. Florida: 236

#2. Texas: 131

#3. Pennsylvania: 62

#4. North Carolina: 53

#5. Colorado: 51

7. Iraq

Refugees that arrived from Iraq since October 2022

To Texas: 126

To the U.S. as a whole: 1,061

Top states receiving refugees from Iraq

#1. Michigan: 146

#2. California: 142

#3. Texas: 126

#4. Washington: 65

#5. Illinois: 63

8. El Salvador

Refugees that arrived from El Salvador since October 2022

To Texas: 95

To the U.S. as a whole: 957

Top states receiving refugees from El Salvador

#1. California: 96

#2. Texas: 95

#3. North Carolina: 87

#4. New York: 82

#5. Maryland: 81

9. Central African Republic

Refugees that arrived from Central African Republic since October 2022

To Texas: 92

To the U.S. as a whole: 597

Top states receiving refugees from Central African Republic

#1. Texas: 92

#2. Colorado: 52

#3. Georgia: 40

#4. Arizona: 39

#5. Oregon: 37

10. Guatemala

Refugees that arrived from Guatemala since October 2022

To Texas: 76

To the U.S. as a whole: 1,563

Top states receiving refugees from Guatemala

#1. California: 219

#2. Florida: 139

#3. Pennsylvania: 109

#4. North Carolina: 97

#5. New York: 87

11. Sudan

Refugees that arrived from Sudan since October 2022

To Texas: 74

To the U.S. as a whole: 1,505

Top states receiving refugees from Sudan

#1. Ohio: 116

#2. Illinois: 99

#3. Georgia: 96

#4. New York: 85

#5. Nebraska: 79

12. Honduras

Refugees that arrived from Honduras since October 2022

To Texas: 71

To the U.S. as a whole: 547

Top states receiving refugees from Honduras

#1. Florida: 72

#2. Texas: 71

#3. North Carolina: 42

#4. Maryland: 31

#4. Massachusetts: 31

13. Colombia

Refugees that arrived from Colombia since October 2022

To Texas: 68

To the U.S. as a whole: 1,085

Top states receiving refugees from Colombia

#1. New York: 126

#2. Florida: 119

#3. North Carolina: 108

#4. New Jersey: 85

#5. Pennsylvania: 75

14. Eritrea

Refugees that arrived from Eritrea since October 2022

To Texas: 65

To the U.S. as a whole: 867

Top states receiving refugees from Eritrea

#1. Ohio: 81

#2. Washington: 73

#3. Texas: 65

#4. Colorado: 48

#5. New York: 46

15. Somalia

Refugees that arrived from Somalia since October 2022

To Texas: 37

To the U.S. as a whole: 1,034

Top states receiving refugees from Somalia

#1. Minnesota: 330

#2. Ohio: 88

#3. Arizona: 58

#4. Washington: 51

#5. New York: 44

16. Burundi

Refugees that arrived from Burundi since October 2022

To Texas: 32

To the U.S. as a whole: 272

Top states receiving refugees from Burundi

#1. Iowa: 38

#2. Texas: 32

#3. Pennsylvania: 23

#4. Missouri: 21

#5. Michigan: 15

17. Pakistan

Refugees that arrived from Pakistan since October 2022

To Texas: 26

To the U.S. as a whole: 391

Top states receiving refugees from Pakistan

#1. Pennsylvania: 56

#2. New York: 43

#3. Virginia: 40

#4. California: 38

#5. Georgia: 35

18. Nicaragua

Refugees that arrived from Nicaragua since October 2022

To Texas: 20

To the U.S. as a whole: 156

Top states receiving refugees from Nicaragua

#1. Florida: 29

#2. Texas: 20

#3. Arizona: 10

#3. Maryland: 10

#3. Massachusetts: 10

19. Ethiopia

Refugees that arrived from Ethiopia since October 2022

To Texas: 12

To the U.S. as a whole: 362

Top states receiving refugees from Ethiopia

#1. Minnesota: 145

#2. Washington: 31

#3. New York: 19

#4. Georgia: 17

#5. Colorado: 16

20. Vietnam

Refugees that arrived from Vietnam since October 2022

To Texas: 11

To the U.S. as a whole: 30

Top states receiving refugees from Vietnam

#1. Texas: 11

#2. North Carolina: 8

#2. Oregon: 8

#4. Alabama: 3

21. Senegal

Refugees that arrived from Senegal since October 2022

To Texas: 9

To the U.S. as a whole: 86

Top states receiving refugees from Senegal

#1. Illinois: 12

#2. Texas: 9

#2. Massachusetts: 9

#4. South Carolina: 8

#5. North Carolina: 7

22. Turkey

Refugees that arrived from Turkey since October 2022

To Texas: 8

To the U.S. as a whole: 8

Top states receiving refugees from Turkey

#1. Texas: 8

23. Republic of South Sudan

Refugees that arrived from Republic of South Sudan since October 2022

To Texas: 7

To the U.S. as a whole: 455

Top states receiving refugees from Republic of South Sudan

#1. New York: 49

#2. North Carolina: 32

#3. Maryland: 30

#4. Minnesota: 28

#4. Washington: 28

24. China

Refugees that arrived from China since October 2022

To Texas: 6

To the U.S. as a whole: 15

Top states receiving refugees from China

#1. Texas: 6

#2. California: 4

#3. New York: 3

#4. Colorado: 1

#4. Georgia: 1

25. Ukraine

Refugees that arrived from Ukraine since October 2022

To Texas: 5

To the U.S. as a whole: 1,303

Top states receiving refugees from Ukraine

#1. Washington: 412

#2. California: 241

#3. New York: 95

#4. Ohio: 72

#5. Pennsylvania: 61

25. Yemen

Refugees that arrived from Yemen since October 2022

To Texas: 5

To the U.S. as a whole: 158

Top states receiving refugees from Yemen

#1. Michigan: 21

#1. New York: 21

#3. Illinois: 17

#4. Virginia: 15

#4. North Carolina: 15

25. Cuba

Refugees that arrived from Cuba since October 2022

To Texas: 5

To the U.S. as a whole: 27

Top states receiving refugees from Cuba

#1. Washington: 9

#2. Florida: 8

#3. Texas: 5

#4. Nevada: 3

#5. Georgia: 1

28. Sri Lanka

Refugees that arrived from Sri Lanka since October 2022

To Texas: 4

To the U.S. as a whole: 13

Top states receiving refugees from Sri Lanka

#1. New York: 5

#2. Texas: 4

#3. Minnesota: 2

#3. New Jersey: 2

29. Tunisia

Refugees that arrived from Tunisia since October 2022

To Texas: 2

To the U.S. as a whole: 2

Top states receiving refugees from Tunisia

#1. Texas: 2

29. Moldova

Refugees that arrived from Moldova since October 2022

To Texas: 2

To the U.S. as a whole: 442

Top states receiving refugees from Moldova

#1. Washington: 116

#2. California: 99

#3. Massachusetts: 54

#4. Minnesota: 32

#4. North Carolina: 32

31. Rwanda

Refugees that arrived from Rwanda since October 2022

To Texas: 1

To the U.S. as a whole: 66

Top states receiving refugees from Rwanda

#1. Ohio: 14

#2. Illinois: 11

#3. North Carolina: 6

#3. Pennsylvania: 6

#3. South Carolina: 6

31. Russia

Refugees that arrived from Russia since October 2022

To Texas: 1

To the U.S. as a whole: 234

Top states receiving refugees from Russia

#1. California: 67

#2. Washington: 57

#3. Oregon: 26

#4. Ohio: 11

#5. Minnesota: 9

31. Uganda

Refugees that arrived from Uganda since October 2022

To Texas: 1

To the U.S. as a whole: 38

Top states receiving refugees from Uganda

#1. Ohio: 6

#2. Arizona: 4

#2. Colorado: 4

#2. Illinois: 4

#2. New Jersey: 4

31. Bangladesh

Refugees that arrived from Bangladesh since October 2022

To Texas: 1

To the U.S. as a whole: 1

Top states receiving refugees from Bangladesh

#1. Texas: 1

31. Mali

Refugees that arrived from Mali since October 2022

To Texas: 1

To the U.S. as a whole: 26

Top states receiving refugees from Mali

#1. Pennsylvania: 6

#2. North Carolina: 4

#3. Arizona: 2

#3. Louisiana: 2

#3. Massachusetts: 2