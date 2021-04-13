White House gives Texas grade of C for infrastructure

WASHINGTON D.C. (KETK) — The White House gave Texas a grade of C as part of its evaluation of the nation’s infrastructure.

The White House issued a grade of each state’s infrastructure as it promotes President’s Biden’s American Jobs Plan, a proposed $2.3 trillion in new federal spending on various forms of public infrastructure, research and development, workforce training, affordable housing and caregiving.

According to the White House, infrastructure in Texas has for decades suffered from lack of investment. The evaluation looks at the state infrastructure needs in several categories.

ROADS AND BRIDGES: In Texas there are 818 bridges and over 19,400 miles of highway in poor

condition. Since 2011, commute times have increased by 11.4% in Texas and on average, each driver

pays $709 per year in costs due to driving on roads in need of repair.

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION: Texans who take public transportation spend an extra 80.8% of their

time commuting and non-White households are 2.7 times more likely to commute via public

transportation. 12% of trains and other transit vehicles in the state are past useful life.

RESILIENT INFRASTRUCTURE: From 2010 to 2020, Texas has experienced 67 extreme weather

events, costing the state up to $200 billion in damage.

DRINKING WATER: Over the next 20 years, Texas’ drinking water infrastructure will require more than$45 billion in additional funding.

HOUSING: In part due to a lack of available and affordable housing, more than 1.7 million renters in Texas are rent burdened, meaning they spend more than 30% of their income on rent.

BROADBAND: More than 12% of Texans live in areas where, by one definition, there is no broadband infrastructure that provides minimally acceptable speeds. And 43.3% of Texans live in areas where there is only one such internet provider. Even where infrastructure is available, broadband may be too expensive to be within reach. 13.7% of Texas households do not have an internet subscription.

CAREGIVING: Across the country, hundreds of thousands of older adults and people with disabilities are in need of home and community-based services.

CHILD CARE: In Texas, 48% of residents live in a childcare desert. Meaning childcare is not available within a few miles.

MANUFACTURING: Manufacturers account for 13% of total output in Texas, employing 908,000workers, or 7% of the state’s workforce.

HOME ENERGY: In Texas, an average low-income family spends 8-10% of their income on home

energy costs forcing tough choices between paying energy bills and buying food, medicine or other

essentials.

CLEAN ENERGY JOBS: Texas has outsized potential for innovative energy technologies including

carbon capture and sequestration and geothermal energy generation, that create good paying union

jobs.

VETERANS HEALTH: Texas is home to over 1.5 million veterans, 11.2% of who are women and

39.6% who are over the age of 65.