AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s a whole lot more than just the governor’s race on the ballot in the upcoming midterm elections.

From Congressional seats to school board races and city propositions, voters will be choosing between an array of candidates and making decisions about several local issues.

Some Texas races — like governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general — will appear on the ballot for all Texans. Other items on the ballot are determined by where you live.

To find your sample ballot, you’ll want to go to your county’s website. Each county does things a little differently, but you’re typically looking for either an elections department or the county clerk’s office.

Some counties have a tool where you can type in your address and find your specific ballot. Others have what’s called a “master sample ballot” which will show all the races in the county — not necessarily just the ones in your area. And other counties require you to know which precinct you live in to see your ballot.

Here’s how to find a sample ballot in counties across Central Texas so you know what to expect when you show up to the polls.