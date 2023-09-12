BONHAM, Texas (KETK) – Texas is in for a big challenge to celebrate a World War II veteran.

U.S. Army Veteran Ethelyn Szad Bell is requesting 100 cards to celebrate her 100th birthday that will be on Oct. 4.

The challenge comes from Veterans Land Board Chairwoman Dawn Buckingham to show support for Bell’s service to the country.

Bell served in the Army Nurse Corps in the Philippines and Nagoya, Japan during World War II at the age of 21 where she rose to rank of Second Lieutenant.

Bell was honorably discharged in July 1946 and continued to support her community by working at Veterans Administration Hospital in McKinney. On a blind date she met her husband, U.S. Army Veteran Charles Bell, and later moved to Prosper where they raised their two children. Bell then worked as an elementary school nurse in McKinney until she retired at 55.

Texans who wish to show their support to celebrate Bell’s birthday can send a letter to the Clyde W. Cosper Texas State Veterans Home addressed to:

Ethelyn Bell

Clyde W. Cosper TSVH

1300 Seven Oaks Road

Bonham, Texas 75418