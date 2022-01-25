Zoo fundraiser naming rats and cockroaches after people for Valentine’s Day

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – You can honor the terrible person in your life by naming a rat or cockroach after them and watching as zookeepers feed it to an animal.

In anticipation of Valentine’s Day, the San Antonio Zoo is hosting its third annual ‘Cry Me A Cockroach’ fundraiser to “support the zoo’s vision in securing a future for wildlife.,” according to their website.

Through the fundraiser, donors can choose either a cockroach, rat, or veggie, name it after a person, and watch it be fed to an animal. Donations range from $5 to $25 and you will also be sent a video of the feeding and certificate to your email.

If you are feeling extra vengeful, you can get a personalized video where a zoo employee will read a small paragraph of your writing before feeding the animal, for $150. Only 50 of these videos will be made.

Only first names will be displayed. No profanity or curse words will be shown or read in the videos. For more information, you can visit sazoo.org.