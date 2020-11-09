Thanks for your service: Businesses offering sweet deals for veterans, service members

EAST TEXAS (KETK) Just in time for Veterans Day, Nov. 11, many businesses are offering special deals for veterans and service members.

Many restaurants are allowing veterans to eat for free or at a discount as part of “serving those who serve” promotions.

Below are some of the deals being offered. Click on each link for more information.

APPLEBEE’S: Veterans and active-duty military personnel will receive a free dine-in meal from a limited menu at participating restaurants on Nov. 11.

CHILI’S – All veterans and active military members can get a free meal on Veterans Day at participating restaurants. Available for in-restaurant only.

ASPEN CREEK GRILL: The restaurant chain is offering veterans and active duty personnel a free meal on Veterans Day beginning at 11 a.m.

DENNYS: On Veterans Day, the restaurant will continue its tradition of offering a complimentary Build Your Own Grand Slam meals to all active, inactive and military personnel to thank America’s veterans for their endless service and dedication

RED LOBSTER: In honor of Veterans Day and to thank veterans, active duty military and reservists for their service, Red Lobster is offering dine-in guests a free appetizer or dessert on Wednesday. Guests only need to show a valid military ID or proof of service to redeem the offer.

GOLDEN CORAL: Through Nov. 30, active and former military members can pick up a thank you meal card that’s can be used for a free meal on Mondays through Thursdays.

TEXAS DAY BRAZIL: Veterans receive 25% off dinner through Nov. 12. To receive the offer, a guest must mention they are veterans to the server before dining and provide military ID.

IHOP: On Nov. 11, active duty and reserve veterans can get free Red, White and Blue pancakes. Veterans with family and friends can also get a make-to-order breakfast which includes a free pancake offer until 7 p.m.

WENDY’S: Wendy’s across the United States are thanking active military and veterans and offering a free small breakfast combo with valid military ID. No purchase is necessary.

TORCHY’S TACOS: On Nov. 11, Torchy’s is offering Tacos for Veterans. This promotion applies to veterans and active U.S. military. They can enjoy a complimentary taco and beverage from a select Veterans Day menu.

TEXAS ROADHOUSE: Texas Roadhouse is giving vouchers for a free meal to all veterans and active duty military from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Veterans Day. Vouchers will be distributed in the parking lot.

STARBUCKS: On Veterans Day, active duty service members, veterans and military spouses can receive a free tall 12-oz. hot coffee. The company is also donating 25 cents for every cup of hot coffee sold to support the mental health of military members.

MENCHIES FREE YOGURT: On Veterans Day, all Veterans and military personnel with a military ID or proof of service will receive a free 6-ounce frozen yogurt.

LITTLE CEASARS PIZZA: From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 11, veterans and active military members can receive a free lunch.

OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE: This Veterans Day, military veterans, active servicemen and women can enjoy a free Bloomin’ Onion and Coca-Cola.