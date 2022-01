TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Through thousands and thousands of news stories in 2021, some captured public interest more than others.

To wave 2021 out the door, KETK has compiled a list of your most-viewed stories from the year. Included in the list is a diverse array of stories ranging from the good, the bad and, of course, the ugly.

TOP ONLINE STORIES OF 2021

Whitehouse’s own Patrick Mahomes tops our list with the news of his daughter, Sterling Skye.

FILE – Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq’s Fun House at Live! at the Battery Atlanta in Atlanta, in this Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, file photo. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP, File)

Mugshots of LaQuenda Banks, Curtis Harris, and Derrick Holman. (Photos: Smith County Sheriff’s Office.)

Photo of Rodolfo Falcon. Photos of Gerardo Carbrera Ramirez and Eleazar Martinez Reyes were not immediately available.

TOP TV STORIES OF 2021

1.) Starrville church shooting

Photo of Mark McWilliams being welcomed to Starrville Methodist Church

Mytrez Woolen

2.) Winter storm coverage

Icy tree in Tyler, photo courtesy of Rayann Soliz Albright

FILE – In this Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, file photo are power lines in Houston. The federal government said Tuesday, April 27, 2021, it is making more than $8 billion available to build and improve the nation’s transmission lines as part of its efforts to improve America’s aging electric grid and meet President Joe Biden’s ambitious clean-energy goals. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

3.) New Summerfield quadruple murder

Site of the quadruple murders in New Summerfield

The three men charged with capital murder in the New Summerfield quadruple homicide (Left to right: 37-year-old Billy Phillips, 21-year-old Dylan Welch, 20-year-old Jesse Pawlowski)

4.) William Davis murder trial

Phillip Hayes

5.) COVID variants

Coronavirus delta variant. (File/Getty)