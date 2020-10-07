The League of Women Voters hold online panel discussion about Electoral College

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Most people are probably familiar with the The Electoral College.

But if you aren’t too familiar with it, you’re in luck because the League of Women Voters of Tyler/Smith County are holding an online panel discussion tonight about the Electoral College. The event is free, but you’re going to have to pre-register before you attend.

You can click here to register.

The panelists will answers your questions and educate viewers about what electoral votes are, how they vary from state to state, and why they’re so important in this election.

Additionally, the census will a play a huge role in future elections. It might possibly turn our 38 votes into 40.

“Having an accurate count of the population in your particular area affects so many things. As you can see it definitely reflects an opportunity to have an increased say in this process,” said League of Women Voters members , Rubye Kendrick.

The college was established to give equal weight to smaller states with fewer votes.