(STACKER) – American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Tyler using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.
Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.
30. Wasabi
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (105 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 5617 Donnybrook Ave, Tyler, TX 75703-6111
29. The Jalapeno Tree
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (129 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 420 W Southwest Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701-9404
28. New York Pizza & Pasta Italian Kitchen
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 1621 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75701-4202
27. Texas de Brazil
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 2376 Dueling Oaks Drive #100 Ste 100, Tyler, TX 75703
26. Chiangmai Thai Kitchen
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (74 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Thai
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 8934 S Broadway Ave # 480 Cumberland Park Shopping Mall, Tyler, TX 75703-5420
25. BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (186 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 210 W Southwest Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701-8741
24. Don Juan On The Square
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (113 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 113 E Erwin St, Tyler, TX 75702-7224
23. Loggins
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Price: $
– Address: 137 S Glenwood Blvd, Tyler, TX 75702-6900
22. Daniel Boone’s
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (143 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 1920 E Southeast Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701-8337
21. The Grove Kitchen & Gardens
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (152 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 3500 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler, TX 75701-8535
20. Mario’s Italian Restaurant
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (110 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 7916 S Broadway Ave Ste 200, Tyler, TX 75703-5275
19. Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (163 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 7011 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703-4737
18. Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (159 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 8926 South Broadway Ave. Suite 129 Suite 129, Tyler, TX 75703
17. Mama’s Restaurant
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Mexican
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 7484 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703-5173
16. The Diner
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (137 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 7924 S Broadway Ave #1000, Tyler, TX 75703
15. Oliveto Italian Bistro
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (160 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 3709 Troup Hwy, Tyler, TX 75703-1733
14. Texas Roadhouse
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (238 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2101 E Southeast Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701-8317
13. Bruno’s Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (135 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 1400 S Vine Ave 7118 Holly Square Court, Tyler, TX 75701-2824
12. Athena Greek and American Restaurant
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (154 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Greek
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 1593 W Southwest Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701-9350
11. Mama’s Restaurant
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (116 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Price: $
- Address: 2105 E 5th St, Tyler, TX 75701-3515
10. The Potpourri House
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (170 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Deli
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 3320 Troup Hwy Ste 300 Ste 300, Tyler, TX 75701
9. Bernard Mediterranean Restaurant
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (222 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mediterranean
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 212 Old Grande Blvd Ste C106, Tyler, TX 75703-4226
8. Mercado’s
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (464 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 2214 W Southwest Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701-8433
7. Happy’s Fish House
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (238 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2202 E 5th St, Tyler, TX 75701-3537
6. Aspen Creek Grill
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (142 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 1725 West Southwest Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701
5. Chuy’s
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (329 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 5935 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703-4350
4. Clear Springs Cafe
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (319 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 6519 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703-4668
3. Villa Montez
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (418 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 3324 Old Henderson Hwy, Tyler, TX 75711
2. Fd’s Grill House
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (604 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 8934 S Broadway Ave Suite 494, Tyler, TX 75703-5420
1. Kiepersol Restaurant
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (526 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 21508 Merlot Ln, Tyler, TX 75703-9283
