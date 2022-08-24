(STACKER) – American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Tyler using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

30. Wasabi

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (105 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 5617 Donnybrook Ave, Tyler, TX 75703-6111

Read more on Tripadvisor

29. The Jalapeno Tree

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (129 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 420 W Southwest Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701-9404

Read more on Tripadvisor

28. New York Pizza & Pasta Italian Kitchen

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 1621 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75701-4202

Read more on Tripadvisor

27. Texas de Brazil

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 2376 Dueling Oaks Drive #100 Ste 100, Tyler, TX 75703

Read more on Tripadvisor

26. Chiangmai Thai Kitchen

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (74 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Sushi, Thai

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 8934 S Broadway Ave # 480 Cumberland Park Shopping Mall, Tyler, TX 75703-5420

Read more on Tripadvisor

25. BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (186 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Bar

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 210 W Southwest Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701-8741

Read more on Tripadvisor

24. Don Juan On The Square

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (113 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 113 E Erwin St, Tyler, TX 75702-7224

Read more on Tripadvisor

23. Loggins

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $

– Address: 137 S Glenwood Blvd, Tyler, TX 75702-6900

– Read more on Tripadvisor

22. Daniel Boone’s

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (143 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 1920 E Southeast Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701-8337

Read more on Tripadvisor

21. The Grove Kitchen & Gardens

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (152 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Bar

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 3500 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler, TX 75701-8535

Read more on Tripadvisor

20. Mario’s Italian Restaurant

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (110 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 7916 S Broadway Ave Ste 200, Tyler, TX 75703-5275

Read more on Tripadvisor

19. Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (163 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 7011 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703-4737

Read more on Tripadvisor

18. Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (159 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 8926 South Broadway Ave. Suite 129 Suite 129, Tyler, TX 75703

Read more on Tripadvisor

17. Mama’s Restaurant

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (68 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Mexican

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 7484 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703-5173

Read more on Tripadvisor

16. The Diner

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (137 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Diner

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 7924 S Broadway Ave #1000, Tyler, TX 75703

Read more on Tripadvisor

15. Oliveto Italian Bistro

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (160 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 3709 Troup Hwy, Tyler, TX 75703-1733

Read more on Tripadvisor

14. Texas Roadhouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (238 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2101 E Southeast Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701-8317

– Read more on Tripadvisor

13. Bruno’s Pizza

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (135 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 1400 S Vine Ave 7118 Holly Square Court, Tyler, TX 75701-2824

Read more on Tripadvisor

12. Athena Greek and American Restaurant

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (154 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Greek

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 1593 W Southwest Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701-9350

Read more on Tripadvisor

11. Mama’s Restaurant

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (116 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Diner

Price: $

Address: 2105 E 5th St, Tyler, TX 75701-3515

Read more on Tripadvisor

10. The Potpourri House

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (170 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Deli

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 3320 Troup Hwy Ste 300 Ste 300, Tyler, TX 75701

Read more on Tripadvisor

9. Bernard Mediterranean Restaurant

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (222 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mediterranean

Price: $$$$

Address: 212 Old Grande Blvd Ste C106, Tyler, TX 75703-4226

Read more on Tripadvisor

8. Mercado’s

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (464 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Mexican

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 2214 W Southwest Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701-8433

Read more on Tripadvisor

7. Happy’s Fish House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (238 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2202 E 5th St, Tyler, TX 75701-3537

– Read more on Tripadvisor

6. Aspen Creek Grill

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (142 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 1725 West Southwest Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701

Read more on Tripadvisor

5. Chuy’s

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (329 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 5935 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703-4350

Read more on Tripadvisor

4. Clear Springs Cafe

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (319 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 6519 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703-4668

Read more on Tripadvisor

3. Villa Montez

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (418 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 3324 Old Henderson Hwy, Tyler, TX 75711

Read more on Tripadvisor

2. Fd’s Grill House

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (604 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Bar

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 8934 S Broadway Ave Suite 494, Tyler, TX 75703-5420

Read more on Tripadvisor

1. Kiepersol Restaurant

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (526 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 21508 Merlot Ln, Tyler, TX 75703-9283

– Read more on Tripadvisor