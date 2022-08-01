DALLAS (KDAF) — The college football season is within arms’ reach now as August has officially arrived and the way-too-early top 25 is showing some of the Lone Star State’s finest.

The state of Texas will more than likely be represented throughout the top 25 rankings before, during and after the college football season of any year and 2022 is no different. Here’s where Texas schools are ranked among the top 25:

Texas A&M (No. 4)

Baylor (No. 12)

Houston (No. 16)

The Aggies down in College Station find themselves behind SEC West rival Alabama (No. 1) and reigning national champions Georgia (No. 3) as well as Ohio State (No. 2). Baylor sits just outside of the top 10 at No. 12 after finishing the season on the highest of notes beating Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl, ending with a record of 12-2; Houston ended their season almost identically to the Bears after beating Auburn in the Birmingham Bowl and finishing their season 12-2.

Full list of the way-too-early top 25 college football ranking: