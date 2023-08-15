LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — Lufkin school board of trustees made the decision to place its superintendent on paid administrative leave as well as accepting her retirement.

The board also launched its investigation into a Prince tribute concert at the district back-to-school convocation.

“They have been corrupt,” said Calvasha Summers, former employee of Lufkin ISD. “They do things that are not right.”

On Tuesday, in front of a packed house, The Lufkin ISD board of trustees voted to grant its superintendent Lynn Torres paid administrative leave and accept her retirement at the end of the school year.

“If you all decide to grant Ms. Torres request, educators and our community the one that voted you all in will be highly disappointed,” said Summers.

Other speaker Gene Hazel didn’t mince his words as he strongly opposed giving Torres paid leave.

“After all, she’s led this district into sub 5.7 million dollars deficient,” said Hazel. “I figured if you still want to spend money, why don’t you just fire her due to her difficult management or lack thereof and spend that some $200,000.”

The school board said the vote wasn’t easy but was the right thing to do for the district’s financial future.

“I think it’s actually best for the district,” said board member Scott Skelton. “It’s the cheapest for the district.”

The other big topic of discussion for members of the board is the public outcry following a Prince tribute concert at the district’s convocation. The concern is the money spent on it which has led to an investigation by the board. Summers said she believes 25-50 thousand dollars was spent.

“The investigation could have been just one day,” she said. “People who were in that room know what happened. It shouldn’t even take that long. So that lets you know now that they’re trying, In my opinion, they’re trying to cover up something,” said Summers.

The school’s attorney Wayne Haglund said the investigation shouldn’t take long.

“I have the sense that we’re going to have to wrap it up between 10 days and 2 weeks,” he said

The board has a regular scheduled meeting on Thursday where the public is invited to attend.