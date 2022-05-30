TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Memorial Day is observed on the last Monday of May every year. The day of remembrance was originally called Decoration Day, in honor of decorating the fallen soldiers graves with flowers, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

It is observed each year on the last Monday of May to honor those who died serving in the U.S. military. On May 5, 1868, General John A. Logan declared the 30th of May as Decoration Day, according to National Geographic.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Memorial Day was celebrated on May 30 for decades, but in 1968, congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which made Memorial Day the last Monday in May to create a three day weekend for federal employees, according to the History channel.

The change went into effect in 1971. Every year on Memorial Day, a national moment of remembrance takes place at 3 p.m. local time.

The History Channel also stated that Memorial Day was made out of necessity after 600,000 to 800,000 lives were lost following the American Civil War, more lives than any conflict in U.S. History.

Large cities across the United States, like Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C., host parades nationally to honor those who lost their lives serving in the U.S. military.