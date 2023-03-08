(KTLA) – Disneyland fans no longer have to travel to the California park to enjoy one of the resort’s famous treats.

Dole, the company behind the beloved park’s pineapple soft-serve Dole Whip, says it plans to make the famed treat available in grocery stores nationwide “soon.”

The frozen snack, a soft-serve dairy-free treat, will be available in three flavors: pineapple, mango, and strawberry.

A photo of Dole Whip purchased at the Disneyland park. (KTLA)

Dole hasn’t said when and where you’ll be able to purchase Dole Whip treats.

The rollout of Dole Whip nationwide comes as the company aims to introduce healthier snacking options for adults and children. Along with the Dole Whip, the company plans to roll out low-calorie beverages, probiotic sodas, juices that support gut health and smoothie bowls.

In 2016, Disneyland told the Orange County Register that it sells roughly 1 million cups of Dole Whip every year.

Dole Whip was first served at the Magic Kingdom in 1984, according to Walt Disney World News Today, before being brought to Disneyland in 1986.

For those still wanting to enjoy a Dole Whip at the “Happiest Place on Earth,” the treat is available at multiple locations throughout Disneyland, including the Tiki Juice Bar and the Tropical Hideaway.