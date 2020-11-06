Three years after the deadliest mass shooting in Texas, a community honors the 26 lives that were lost

(KETK/AP)- It has been three years since the deadliest mass shooting in Texas.

On November of 2017, Devin Kelley opened fire at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs during a Sunday service.

25 people and an unborn child died, as a result. 20 other individuals were also injured. About half of the victims also had ties to the U.S. Air Force.

This year, the church announced they would be ringing their church bell 26 times on Nov. 5 to remember the lives that were lost.

Governor Abbott also tweeted earlier today and said he would be praying for the Sutherland Springs community.

Last year, the church also honored the victims in a special way. The church opened their new building, and they created a memorial room within their new sanctuary for the 26 victims.

