Thursday Morning Forecast: Heat and humidity continue before rain chances this weekend

A Heat Advisory has been issued for most East Texas until 7 PM this evening

TODAY: A few clouds are expected this morning. Most of these clouds will burn off this afternoon making for partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Heat indices are expected to be 105 degrees or more this afternoon. High: 96. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy with a few clouds prior to daybreak tomorrow morning. Low: 77. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or two in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 10%. High: 94. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms in the area. Nothing will be widespread but showers could pop up across the area without warnings and be annoying. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 76. High: 94. Winds: East 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with more showers and storms as a front sags to the south. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 74. High: 92. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers and thunderstorms in the area. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 73. High: 90. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a couple of showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 73. High: 91. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a couple of showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 74. High: 92. Winds: S 10 MPH.