WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Magnolia’s Silobration is coming this fall, and tickets for concerts and activities are going on sale soon!

The seventh annual event will be taking place from October 27 until October 29. Tickets will go on sale for Magnolia Perks members on July 12, and to the general public on July 14.

This year’s event will feature first-class artists, craftspeople, and brands to enjoy, including:

A vendor fair filled with makers, artisans, and small-business owners from around the country

A variety of local food vendors serving up meals, bites and treats

Free daytime concerts to enjoy while you shop and explore

A kids zone with storybook readings, garden tours, face painting, and other crafts/activities

In addition, there will be two evening concerts where guests will have to purchase tickets to attend. On Friday, October 28, Drew + Ellie Holcomb and Infinity Song will be performing. On Saturday, October 29, JOHNNYSWIM and Infinity Song will end the afternoon.

A new roller rink will be set up at the Silos all weekend long, as well as a new Silobration Tour offering for guests to see the Silos and hear the story of Magnolia like never before.

Silobration is a free event – with the exception of select ticketed experiences including evening concerts, skating rink, and Silobration tours.