PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) — The Pittsburg Police Department calls credit card scams “a trending crime targeting more businesses locally and statewide.” In fact, getting scammed with your credit card is becoming more frequent in East Texas.

This time it came at a Mcdonald’s on 101 South Greer Boulevard in Pittsburg. Officers were able to identify and arrest two juveniles charging them with credit and debit card abuse, which police believe occurred over a span of two months.

President and CEO of Better Business Bureau serving central East Texas, Mechele Mills, said the younger generation is actually more vulnerable to fall victim to these scams because they tend to use more cashless payments.

“With the elderly population, what we found is that a scam artist might take more (or) a higher dollar amount,” said Mills. “However, it happens more frequently with the younger generation because they use technology more often.”

Mills said no one is safe though from these types of scams because everyone is using their credit cards more often both online and in person. Mills told KETK News her main tip is to only use your credit card when it’s in your sight.

“A lot of times, we’ll go to a restaurant, or we’ll be handing in through the drive-through window or many situations where we hand the credit card off (and) we don’t see it for a few seconds and then we get it back,” she added. “This is when we see these credit cards being misused.”

She also said you should consider using newer payment types like Apple Pay or Google Pay.

“That data is never saved and so that’s a lot safer than actually handing someone a card,” Mills said.

Mills also told KETK News to check your statements frequently to make sure you didn’t get scammed.