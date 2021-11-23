Tips to be prepared for winter weather in Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler, NET Health and Smith County collaborated to create a a plan to prepare citizens in the community for emergency situations related to winter weather including health, home safety, pets and more.

The lead agencies for the Cold Weather Response Plan are the Tyler Fire Department and the Smith County Fire Marshal’s office.

The City of Tyler, NET Health and Smith County compiled a list of possible cold weather-related health conditions and tips:

Hypothermia

In cold temperatures, the body will begin to lose heat faster than it can be produced. Hypothermia occurs when the body temperature drops below 90 degrees Fahrenheit. This can affect the brain and one’s ability to think clearly or move well, hypothermia is particularly dangerous because a person may not know it is happening and won’t be able to do anything about it.

Those at risk for hypothermia:

Elderly people with inadequate food, clothing, or heating; lower metabolic rate might prevent

them from maintaining normal body temperatures when temperatures fall below 64.4°F

Babies sleeping in cold bedrooms

People who remain outdoors for long periods – the homeless, hikers, hunters, etc.

People who drink alcohol or use illicit drugs

Symptoms of Hypothermia:

Uncontrollable shivering

Slow speech

Memory lapses

Frequent stumbling

Drowsiness

Exhaustion

Frostbite

Frostbite is an injury to the body that is caused by freezing. Frostbite causes a loss of feeling and color

in affected areas. It most often affects the nose, ears, cheeks, chin, fingers, or toes. Frostbite can

permanently damage the body, and severe cases can lead to amputation. The risk of frostbite is

increased in people with reduced blood circulation and among people who are not dressed properly

for extremely cold temperatures.

Experts recommend that those experiencing redness or pain on their skin in any area to get our of the cold or protect any exposed skin where frostbite may be beginning.

Symptoms of frostbite:

A white or grayish-yellow skin area

Skin that feels unusually firm or waxy

Pins and needles, followed by numbness

Red and extremely painful skin and muscle as the area thaws

NOTE: Victims are often unaware of frostbite until someone else points it out because frozen

tissues are numb in and near the affected area.

Treatment

First, you should determine whether the symptoms are signs of hypothermia or frostbite. If they are symptoms of hypothermia, the person should seek immediate emergency medical treatment.

If frostbite or hypothermia is suspected, begin warming the person slowly and seek immediate medical help. Warm the person’s trunk first. Arms and legs should be warmed last because stimulation

of the limbs can drive cold blood towards the heart and lead to heart failure. Put the victim in dry clothing and wrap his or her entire body in a blanket. If no other treatment is available, use your own

body heat to help raise the victims core temperature or warm frost-bitten extremities. Cold Weather Response Plan

Those experiencing frostbite or hypothermia should not be given caffeine, it is a stimulant and can cause the heart to beat faster and speed up the effects that the cold has on the body. Alcohol can slow the heart, but still speed up the effects of cold body temperature.

If there is frostbite but no sign of hypothermia and immediate medical care is not available, proceed

as follows:

Get into a warm room as soon as possible.

Unless absolutely necessary, do not walk on frostbitten feet or toes – this increases the damage.

Immerse the affected area in warm – not hot – water (the temperature should be comfortable to the touch for unaffected parts of the body).

Warm the affected area using body heat. The armpit can be used to warm frostbitten fingers.

Do not rub the frostbitten area with snow or massage it at all. This can cause more damage.

Do not use a heating pad, heat lamp, or the heat of a stove, fireplace, or radiator for warming.

Affected areas are numb and can be easily burned.

Safety tips for the home

Exercise caution when using space heaters.

Do not heat your home with a gas range or oven or outdoor cooking appliances.

Have your heating systems and fireplaces inspected by a licensed professional.

Do not place a heating device within 3 feet of anything that might catch fire.

During a power outage, use flashlights rather than candles.

Use only approved extension cords of sufficient size.

Exercise caution with Holiday decorations, including trees and candles.

Install and maintain smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. Change the battery twice a year.

Do not run a motorized vehicle or generator inside a garage or enclosed building. This could lead to elevated levels of carbon monoxide that could enter your living quarters.

Insulate walls and attics.

Caulk and weather strip the doors and windows.

Install storm windows or cover windows with plastic from the inside.

Insulate pipes from freezing: wrap pipes in insulation or layers of old newspapers and wrap the newspaper with plastic to keep out moisture; let faucets drip a little to avoid freezing; know how to shut off water supply valves; keep proper tools nearby to perform this task.

Consider acquiring emergency heating equipment.

Consider purchasing a generator in case your electrical service is interrupted. Never operate powered generators inside the home and have qualified personnel connect your generator to your residential power supply.

Survival techniques may become necessary. Think outside of the box concerning other places to obtain water if needed. e.g. bathroom storage tanks, water heaters, melting snow, filling bathtubs and other containers.

Check the batteries in your flashlights, NOAA Weather Radio, cell phones and other portable devices prior to the storm.

Assemble a disaster supply kit and make a family communication plan. An emergency kit should include a flashlight, extra batteries, a first aid kit, blankets, and enough food and water for one week per person. Go to: Ready.gov for more information.

Prepare a plan and store supplies for the winter months: Important items may include rock salt, sand, shovels, snow shovel, heating fuel, extra clothes, candles, matches, pet supplies, blankets, etc.

Safety tips for pets

If it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for your pets.

Bring pets inside when temperatures are dropping.

If they cannot come inside, provide adequate warm, dry, and draft free shelter.

Provide access to water that is protected from freezing

Provide plenty of high calorie food.

Protect pets from exposure to antifreeze. Even small amounts can be deadly.

Overnight shelters

Salvation Army – 24-hour shelter for homeless or near homeless with a capacity of 200. (903) 592-4361. In case of declared emergency, additional space for 250 is available in the Disaster Shelter

American Red Cross – Open on demand. Depends on declared emergency. (903) 581-7981 or 1-866-505-4801

Any people or entities needing information or or administrative assistance should call the City of Tyler Fire Department at 903-535-0005.

After hours, or to report hazardous but non-emergency conditions, call either the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600. NET Health will be available for public affairs information at 903-535-0020. Call 211 as an additional resource

For a more extensive list of resources available in the Smith County and Tyler area like welfare concerns, travel safety tips, precautions and more, click here.