TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Junior College is streaming its 32nd performance of the “Nutcracker.”

For the entire month of December, you can watch the ballet for $15, but there are several differences you will find this year.

First, Act One will be a re-broadcast of the 2019 live production. Act Two will be a mix of taped routines by this year’s students. The TJC Theater is being renovated, so this year’s ballet was taped at Tyler Legacy.