TYLER, Texas (KETK) – One person has died in a traffic accident about 1:30 a.m. Friday on Texas Highway 31 west of Tyler.

Two people were in a vehicle that rolled over. The victim was ejected, said a Tyler police spokesman. A second person is in a Tyler hospital. The condition of this person was not immediately known,

Authorities Friday morning had not released the identity of the person who died.

The highway was blocked while the wreckage was clear.

The accident remains under investigation.