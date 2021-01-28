11 Fort Bliss soldiers injured after ingesting unknown substance

FORT BLISS, Texas (KETK)- Fort Bliss officials said they are investigating an incident after 11 soldiers were hurt after ingesting an unknown substance during a field training exercise on Thursday.
Fort Bliss has its headquarters in El Paso, Texas.
2 soldiers are in critical condition and the rest of the group is being observed by medical professionals, according to officials.
The incident is still being investigated.
Veronica Escobar, a U.S. representative for Texas’ 16th congressional district shared some information about the incident on social media.
