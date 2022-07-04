MT. VERNON, Indiana (KETK) – An 11-year-old boy died in Indiana on Sunday after suffering injuries from fireworks, said police.

Officials were called around 10 p.m. because the child, Camrynn Ray McMichael, was seriously injured in a “fireworks incident” in Mt. Vernon, wrote our NBC affiliate KPRC.

McMichael died while he was being taken to the hospital. He had just graduated from fifth grade this year.

He was also a member of his school’s football and basketball teams, Kyrra Lynn, McMichael’s mom, told WFIE.