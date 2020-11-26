2 Van Zandt county homes destroyed in Thanksgiving morning fires

Owner of home at VZ CR 1504 reacts after fire. Photo from The County Eagle Facebook page

VAN ZANDT COUNTY (KETK) – Fires destroyed two homes in Van Zandt County on thanksgiving morning.

A home at Van Zandt County Road 1504 went up in flames about 6 a.m., according to information from The County Eagle.

The homeowner, Lynn Forsyth, escaped unharmed but her cat died in the fire.

The cause remains under investigation but the homeowner told the newspaper it may have been started by a candle.

Just after 7 a.m., a wood-frame home at Van Zandt County Road 4601 in Ben Wheeler was destroyed by fire.

No in juries were reported and the fire remains under investigation.