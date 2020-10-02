A legal look into the SFA case that’s sweeping the nation

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK news sat down with local attorney, Justin Roberts, of Roberts & Roberts Attorney at Law, to get his perspective on the SFA case. An incident where false claims by students caused police to storm into 17 year old Christin Evans’ room in the middle of the night.

The University says the situation has nothing do with skin color, Evans’ family begs to differ.

According to Roberts, whether it was racially motivated or not, the students responsible might not even be disciplined.

“As to criminal actions, what they did , if what they did is true; is monstrous, its unethical, its immoral, it may not be illegal under texas law. That’s the interesting thing about this case, there’s not necessarily a crime against swatting,” says Roberts.

Swatting means making a prank or false call to emergency services in an attempt to bring law enforcement to a particular address.

Roberts believes Evans has a stronger case against the students than the school or police.

“The student (Christin Evans) probably doesn’t have a lot of grounds to sue the school or law enforcement, if they were doing what was reasonable. And from what it tells, it could be that it was reasonable, we just don’t know enough yet. But they certainly may have a case against the students that reported the false tip,” says Roberts.

The school says it wants to release police body-cam footage of the incident. But Roberts says, because the people in this case are minors, the parents have the right tell the university to withhold that video.

So there’s no timeline on when it might be released, if at all.