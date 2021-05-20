Accident near flint involves Tyler ISD school bus, SUV; no students reported injured

FLINT, Texas (KETK) — Law officers Thursday afternoon were at the scene of an accident involving a school bus and a SUV.

The accident happened about 4:30 p.m. on the Old Jacksonville Highway at Southern Trace Circle, south of Flint, according to information from Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

Jennifer Hines, Tyler ISD communications director, said the bus involved is bus No. 33 serving Three Lakes Middle School and Legacy High School.

She said 10 students and a driver were on the bus and that all of the students were released to their parents. Photos from the scene show the bus did not have significant damage.

Law officers on the scene said that the accident also involved a SUV.