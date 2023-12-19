TYLER, Texas (KETK) — An assisted living facility handed out free meals to 50 elderly and disabled Smith County residents to raise awareness on Adult Protective Services (APS).

APS is an organization that investigates cases of abuse, neglect and exploitation against adults who are elderly or have disabilities. According to their website, anyone over the age of 65 or disabled and is in the state of abuse, exploitation or neglect may qualify for their services.

“Some of these clients, unfortunately, might not have electricity, which means they don’t have heat, which means they can’t cook sometimes,” said Smith County Adult Protective Services Board President, Carrie Blackwell.

Blackwell said people can be physically and financially exploited.

Board member of APS and Director of Community Relations at the Hamptons assisted living, Mandy Acker made it possible for these clients to receive a free meal made by the assisted living.

“We just have a heart for seniors,” said Acker.

Acker said this passion began when she was young.

“I got started in this business when my grandmother was in memory care and just fell in love with seniors. I loved my grandmother dearly, and so I just hope to give back,” said Acker.

Blackwell said events like these help more people than just the clients, because they are able to let everyone involved know more about what APS does.

“Everybody is pretty much aware of Child Protective Services, but they’re not aware that there is an Adult Protective Service, too,” said Blackwell.

Blackwell explained this service takes care of 90-100 Smith County residents each month.

“My hope is that there is going to be more awareness when it comes to Adult Protective Services, and that the average monthly 90 intake will dwindle down throughout the years as people become more aware of it,” said Blackwell.

If anyone would like to anonymously report abuse, neglect or exploitation of a loved one, call 1-800-252-5400 or go to txabusehotline.org.