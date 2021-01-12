Winter Weather Tools

Adult victim of fatal Winona fire identified; cause of fire not determined

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The cause of the fire that killed four people in the Winona area remains under investigation, Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said at a news conference Tuesday.

A woman and three children died in the fire.

The woman was identified as Britney Stewart, 24. The three children were ages 5, 2 and 1. Their identities were not released, pending notification of all relatives.

A man who was injured when he got out of the house and tried to re-enter it to get others out was identified as Edwin Harris, 31. Harris was still hospitalized on Tuesday.

Brooks said investigators have determined that the home did not have electricity at the time of the fire and that there was a wood burning stove in the home. He did not know if the stove was in use when the fire broke out.

The fire started in the center of the home, he said.

The home did not appear to have a working fire detector, he added.

Brooks said that when an off duty firefighter first arrived at the scene Harris was “frantic” and trying to get others out.

Investigators plan to speak again with Harris, Brooks said.

