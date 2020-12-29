Armed man in Cherokee County jail after two-hour standoff with deputies

Suspect seen after being taken into custody Sunday in Cherokee County. Courtesy Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas – A man is in the Cherokee County Jail facing multiple charges after a standoff with deputies during which he barricaded himself in a camper and had a gun.

Jason Morris was taken into custody after he eventually came out of the camper Sunday night, said information from the sheriff’s office. He is charged with evading arrest, aggravated assault on public servant, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, terroristic threat on public servant and resisting arrest.

Law officers were called to the camper on Highway 175 after a woman reported that she was being beaten by a man who was hitting her in the face with an arrow.

When deputies arrived, the man, Jason Morris, “presented a weapon” and refused to leave the trailer. “Jason then began throwing gas on the camper threatening to light it on fire,” the information said.

After a two-hour standoff and the use of a large amount of pepper spray, Morris left the trailer and was taken into custody.