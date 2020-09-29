Arp police searching for suspect after drug bust

ARP, Texas (KETK) – Arp police are searching for a suspect as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

According to the Arp Police Department’s Facebook page, authorities have been conducting a three-week narcotics investigation and, as part of that investigation, executed three search warrants Tuesday.

Officers removed over 30 grams of methamphetamines, over 2 ounces of marijuana, unprescribed pills, drug paraphernalia and 12 firearms from a residence in Arp.

At least one suspect, Darrell Dean Stevens is wanted for Delivery of Controlled Substance PG 1 4 grams < 200 grams and Unlawful Possession of Firearms.

Anyone with information about Stevens’ whereabouts is urged to contact Arp police at 903-859-6042.