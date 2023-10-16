TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texans are divided over the Astros and Rangers playoff series.

Game two of the American League Championship Series between the Rangers and Astros kicked off on Monday afternoon and fans were catching the action at Walk On’s in Tyler.

“I think it’s huge especially since you have the Rangers so close out here in East Texas and a big Texas rivalry, “ said Kade Budd, a Rangers fan. “It’s been a while since Texas has been here.”

Members of the Tyler Junior College Baseball team featured fans of the two squads.

They said since the series kicked off, both sides are enjoying the moment.

“It’s been a lot of fun, we all live in the dorm together so we can just go in there and talk trash to each other and kind of mess with each other,” said Budd.

One of the Astros fans from the group said the trash talk is all in good fun.

“It’s a big divide, a bunch of people coming to TJC are from all over the state so it creates a lot of different people who have different teams that they’re rooting for,” said Brody Miller.

Businesses have also been profiting from the rivalry.

Academy Sports and Outdoors in Tyler said their sales for Rangers gear have been through the roof.

“This is an exciting time for Texas, it’s really cool. As the Rangers start winning more, we get more merchandise in. We got 31 cases of merchandise this morning,” said Tyler Academy Store Director Randy Smiley.

The Academy store in Tyler however only sells Rangers gear. Many have told Smiley they wish the store would offer Houston gear as well.

“I have a lot of friends that are Astros fans that are really upset I don’t have it. So yeah, it’ll be nice to have both,” Smiley said.

As game three goes to Arlington on Wednesday, fans are just hoping for a series both sides won’t forget.

“You have two teams in one state across the country that are winning,” said Rangers fan Tanner Shelette.