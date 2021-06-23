Attorney: Neches ISD’s efforts to not release records about indicted principal is ‘not intended to thwart transparency’

NECHES, Texas (KETK) — Neches ISD has requested a judge’s opinion on whether it has to release records on indicted elementary principal Kimberlyn Snider in order to “preserve the interests” of some of the people and agencies named in the records, said the district’s attorney.

The request is “not intended to thwart transparency,” said Kelli Karczewski, an attorney with KBS Attorneys Counselors, the Nacogdoches law firm that represents the district.

The district has filed a lawsuit asking a state judge in Austin to stop it from being forced to release records being sought by Change for Neches.

In March, Change for Neches, a group largely made up of parents of Neches ISD students, submitted a Texas Public Information Act request seeking copies of records the district filed with Texas Education and Agency and State Board of Educator Certification notifying the agencies that Snider had been arrested.

Citing that the records are part of ongoing investigations and include personal information, the district asked the AG’s office if it had to comply with the open records request.

The AG agreed that the district could redact information that was either personal or courts had ruled as being exempt from disclosure but still had to release the records.

After receiving the AG’s ruling, the district filed a lawsuit in Judge Amy Clark Meachum’s 201st District Court in Travis County seeking a “declaratory judgment (from the judge) that the information is exempt from disclosure under the Texas Public Information Act.”

Neches ISD Superintendent Randy Snider — who is the husband of Kimberlyn Snider — complied with the requirement of notifying the SBEC, Karczewski confirmed.

When asked by KETK News why the district is trying to keep at least some of the information from being disclosed, Karczewski replied via email: “The District’s actions in this instance are responsive to SBEC’s request for continued effort to prevent release (consistent with pre-established authority), and not intended to thwart transparency; rather, the District is merely acting to preserve the interests of the State Board, as well as District employees and students impacted, consistent with prior rulings.

“The documents that are the subject of the pending appeal contain a significant amount of information germane to the Agency’s investigation, involving multiple individuals, including current and former employees and students of NISD.”

Karczewski said Neches ISD hopes to work with the AG’s office and SBEC to resolve issues surrounding the release of the records.

“We (the law firm) filed the appeal on behalf of the District within the timelines required to preserve the status quo while we seek clarification from the AG regarding the apparent conflict with prior authority,” she said. “It is our best hope that we can work toward a resolution preserving the interests of both the District and the State Board for Educator Certification, who requires confidentiality of records during the pendency of their investigations.”

She said that once a representative of the AG’s office is assigned to the case as a result of the appeal, the district and AG’s office can “discuss options moving forward, which could include withdrawal of the (AG’s) decision or modification,”

She said the appeal in district court “also allows time for the State Board to review and consider asserting its own interests.”

A clerk in the 201st District Court said Tuesday a hearing for the judge to consider the matter had not been scheduled. Karczewski said she has not yet been contacted by a representative of the AG’s office concerning the lawsuit.

On Feb. 3, an Anderson County grand jury indicted Kimberlyn Snider on the felony charge of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and five counts of official oppression, a misdemeanor crime.

Snider allegedly interfered with a sexual assault investigation being conducted by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. Snider turned herself in to sheriff’s deputies and was booked into Anderson County Jail before posting bail and returning to her job. She has pleaded not guilty.

During a pretrial hearing in May, Snider’s attorney filed a motion to have charges against her quashed. A court hearing is set for 9 a.m. June 25 for 87th Judicial District Court Deborah Oakes Evans in Palestine to consider the motion.

Snider is also the focus of an investigation by the Texas Education Agency. A TEA media relations representative told KETK News that it has received dozens of complaints against Snider.

Change for Neches has asked that Snider be placed on administrative leave until her legal and professional issues are resolved.

A few weeks after deciding to keep his wife on the job, Randy Snider announced he is retiring from his post as superintendent. He is leaving office at the end of this month.