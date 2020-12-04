UPDATE: Police resolve situation with man who threatened harm

TYLER, Texas – Tyler police have peacefully resolved a situation with a man who was believed to have had a weapon and threatened to harm himself.

The man was originally in a car in the parking lot at the Bergfeld Shopping Center in Tyler. Police officers believed the man had a weapon and tried to convince him to get out of the car.

Andy Erbaugh, Tyler PD spokesman, said that once officers learned that the man had reached out to the Veterans Administration indicating he might harm himself, they proceeded with “an abundance of caution.”

The man, with police following, drove to his home on Old Henderson Highway. Some law officers set up outside the home while police talked to the man on the phone.

Erbaugh said the man, who was not charged with a crime, indicated that he did not want to harm anyone.